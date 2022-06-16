June 16, 2022

West Hollywood seeks input on upcoming budget priorities

Community members are invited to learn about West Hollywood’s budget priorities and key initiatives, and provide input for fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, at a virtual community meeting on Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m., via Zoom.

City staff will present the city manager-recommended budget for the two upcoming fiscal years during the meeting. Participants can ask questions. To join the meeting, visit us06web.zoom.us/j/87179250847 and use the meeting ID: 871 7925 0847.

The West Hollywood City Council will consider the budget at its meeting on Monday, June 27. To review the preliminary budget for fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, visit weho.org/budget.

 





Previous Post
Celebrate Father’s Day at Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance
Next Post
Beverly Hills city manager announces retirement plans




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize