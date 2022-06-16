West Hollywood seeks input on upcoming budget priorities

Community members are invited to learn about West Hollywood’s budget priorities and key initiatives, and provide input for fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, at a virtual community meeting on Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m., via Zoom.

City staff will present the city manager-recommended budget for the two upcoming fiscal years during the meeting. Participants can ask questions. To join the meeting, visit us06web.zoom.us/j/87179250847 and use the meeting ID: 871 7925 0847.

The West Hollywood City Council will consider the budget at its meeting on Monday, June 27. To review the preliminary budget for fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, visit weho.org/budget.