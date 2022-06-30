West Hollywood denounces Roe reversal

The city of West Hollywood is responding to the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturns Roe v. Wade and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of states.

The landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision was issued in 1973 and legalized abortion in the United States.

“Although I am not surprised, I am terribly disappointed that SCOTUS would overturn a case that was decided decades ago, by its predecessors,” West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said. “Instead of moving forward, the Supreme Court has decided to go back to a time when women were second class citizens, without the right to make personal choices about their own healthcare, their own bodies, or their own well-being. President Biden and Congress must make the right to choose the law of the land. Otherwise, one by one, civil rights will be taken away. The city of West Hollywood must send a very clear message to Washington DC: an attack on women is an attack on LGBTQ people, is an attack on people of color, is an attack on the Jewish community, is an attack on all of us. We cannot be silent, and we will not be silenced.”

“It’s clear to me that this version of the U.S. Supreme Court is untrustworthy, uninterested in history, and perhaps now, permanently broken. This is a strange and scary time in America,” West Hollywood Councilman John D’Amico said.

“As the first declared pro-choice city in America, West Hollywood will continue to be at the heart of that all-important work,” West Hollywood Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath said. “Generations of women have fought tirelessly to prevent this day from ever occurring. We cannot allow this moment to be the endpoint of our liberation. Too much is at stake and too much has already been taken.”

The city of West Hollywood declared itself pro-choice in 1993. Almost three decades later, West Hollywood continues its efforts to vigorously defend women’s reproductive rights and access to healthcare. The city has continually supported state and federal legislation protecting and advancing women’s reproductive rights and access to health care.

The city of West Hollywood regularly monitors policies and proposals that impact its residents, including women, LGBTQ residents, people with disabilities, seniors, people of color and immigrants, among others, and the city will continue to be a champion and defender of health equity and reproductive freedom.

In May 2019, the West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved a resolution to denounce anti-choice legislation in Georgia and other states, such as Alabama. With approval of that resolution, West Hollywood became the first city in the nation to enact financial sanctions and act against states that have passed extreme anti-choice legislation.

In September 2021, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution denouncing the Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, developing additional financial sanctions until such time as the new law is revoked, and declaring the city of West Hollywood a safe harbor for reproductive freedom.