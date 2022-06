The city of West Hollywood will host a free virtual screening of the documentary film “Patient No More” on Wednesday, June 15, at 4 p.m., via Zoom. The event is co-presented by the Los Angeles County Lesbian, Bisexual and Queer Women’s Health Collaborative and the Iris Cantor-UCLA Women’s Health Education and Research Center. A panel discussion with special guest speakers will follow the film at 5 p.m.

“Patient No More” explores the barriers that LGBTQ women navigate across health care systems and how the seemingly never-ending hunt for care affects their lives. Focused on the experiences of queer and female-identified people, the film features the voices of 17 LGBTQ women who are health experts and patients.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Janet Pregler, of the Iris Cantor-UCLA Women’s Health Center. Pregler is one of the founding members of the county’s LBQ Women’s Health Collaborative. The panel will feature filmmaker Diana Fraser and Angela Boger, program director for the L.A. County Department of Public Health’s Office of Women’s Health; Allison Cerezo, assistant professor in the Department of Counseling, Clinical and School Psychology at University of California, Santa Barbara; Dr. Kaiyti Duffy, chief medical officer at the Los Angeles LGBT Center; and Dr. B.J. Rimel, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The discussion will be streamed on the WeHoTV YouTube channel. To register for the Zoom event, visit bit.ly/Pride2022-PatientNoMore.