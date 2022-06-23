WeHo Chamber

Download Latest Issue
The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is holding a “Mix & Mingle” event on Wednesday, June 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Sur Restaurant and Lounge. Admission is free for members; $20 for nonmembers. 606 N Robertson Blvd. wehochamber.com/mix-n-mingles.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply