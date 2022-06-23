June 23, 2022

WeHo Chamber

The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is holding a “Mix & Mingle” event on Wednesday, June 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Sur Restaurant and Lounge. Admission is free for members; $20 for nonmembers. 606 N Robertson Blvd. wehochamber.com/mix-n-mingles.





