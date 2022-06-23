Walk of Fame announces new inductees

A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance and Recording have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors on June 15. Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel and radio personality, announced the new honorees on walkoffame.com on June 17.

“The Walk of Fame selection panel is pleased to announce 24 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The selection panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” Ellen K said. Inducted in the category of Motion Pictures will be Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Juanita Moore (Posthumous) and Paul Walker (Posthumous).

For the category of Television, inductees include Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo.

In the category of Recording, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Blake Shelton, Charlie Wilson and Jenni Rivera (posthumous) will receive a star.

In the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance Lang Lang, Melba Moore and Pentatonix will receive stars.

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are announced 10 days before dedication on the official website walkoffame.com.