Thinkspace Projects continues its programming in June with “The Multiverse-Scott Listfield” and “TRNZ-Cotton Harlequins” running from Saturday, June 4, through Saturday, June 25. Listfield’s “The Multiverse” is autobiographical, looking back at the different lives the artist has lived, people he’s known and the nearly 600 paintings he’s created. Listfield casts his signature astronaut figure in a new light, revisiting some of its earliest settings as a means to revisit those periods in his life. TRNZ’s “Cotton Harlequins” is the Manila-born artist’s first U.S. solo show. Inspired by trips to the Ukay-ukay thrift store, the collection is a colorful story told through clothing and facial expressions. An opening reception with a DJ and refreshments will be held on June 4 from 6-10 p.m. 4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.