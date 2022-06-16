Theatre West pride

Theatre West will celebrate Pride Month with “To Kiss in the Sunlight-Theatre Shatters the Closet Door” on Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m., and “Living Authentically-Coming Out Stories” on Saturday, June 18, at 8 p.m. “To Kiss in the Sunlight-Theatre Shatters the Closet Door” is a brief survey of LGBTQ+ themes and characters in English-language plays. The series of curated readings includes speeches, scenes and snippets of dialogue from texts from Elizabethan Theatre through contemporary dramas. “Living Authentically-Coming Out Stories” includes a diverse group of LGBTQ+ artists sharing their coming out stories, with an overview by psychologist Deborah Buttitta. Admission is free. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977, theatrewest.org.