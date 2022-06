Cinelounge Sunset is holding a special engagement of “The Score” from Friday, June 10, through Thursday, June 16. Written and directed by Malachi Smyth, “The Score” stars Will Poulter, Johnny Flynn, Lydia Wilson, Naomi Ackie, Lucian Msamati and Roger Ashton-Griffiths. Two small-time crooks drive to a secluded café for a big “score,” and one of them finds true love. Showtimes vary; see schedule. 6464 Sunset Blvd. (323) 924-1644, cineloungehollywood.com.