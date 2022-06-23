June 23, 2022

‘The Parents’

Actress Kirsten Vangsness will lead a Bespoke Plays staged reading of the “The Parents” by Phinneas Kiyomura on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at The Pico. Loosely inspired by a school shooting that occurred at the playwright’s high school, “The Parents” is a four-character drama with cutting comedy that explores the absurdity of America’s gun culture. The reading also includes June Carryl, Feodor Chin and John Colella. Tickets start at $10. 10508 W. Pico Blvd. thepico.com.





