The Broad Stage presents “The Conference of the Birds,” a Resonance Collective production on Saturday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m. The movement-driven a cappella oratorio is based on Sufi mystic poet Attar’s seminal text about the journey of the soul as it seeks union with the divine. The show features a choir and seven soloists, accompanied by two dancers. The program is sponsored by Farhang Foundation. Tickets start at $60. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. (310434 3200, thebroadstage.org.