Rogue Machine presents “The Beautiful People,” a production running from Friday, July 1, through Sunday, July 31, at the Matrix Theatre. It’s the late 1990s in the basement of an average home somewhere in suburban America, and two teenagers are staying up on a school night chugging soda, watching MTV and preparing for the future. As the morning approaches, their seemingly innocent sleepover reveals another purpose. What are they doing down there? Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Monday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $45. 7657 Melrose Ave. (855)585-5185, roguemachinetheatre.net.