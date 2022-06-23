Textiles talk

Join the Fowler Museum for “Publisher Textiles with Merrepen Arts Centre,” a virtual discussion on Tuesday, June 28, from 5-6 p.m. Stephanie Isaac-Newton, co-owner of Publisher Textiles, Australia’s largest manufacturer of hand-printed textiles, will join artists Kieren Karritpul and Cathy Laudenbach, of Merrepen Art Centre, to share their experiences working together. Admission is free but reservations are required. eventbrite.com/e/fowler-talks-publisher-textiles-with-merrepen-arts-centre-tickets-320312231507.