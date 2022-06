Television City hosted studio tours on May 24-26 for fourth and fifth grade students from Hancock Park Elementary School.

Professionals from Television City, which is owned by Hackman Capital Partners, presented infor­mation about technical and stage operations.

The tours included vis­its to a control room, Stage 33 (home to “The Price is Right,” “Match Game” and the “Carol Burnett Show,” among other shows over the years), the prop room and makeup room, where artists applied cosmetics and styled students’ hair.

Students came on stage, met techni­cians and experimented with cam­eras, and saw special effects demonstrations by Television City professionals.

Television City is located at 7800 Beverly Blvd.

For information, visit televisioncityla. com.