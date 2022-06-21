Suspect sought for double murder in Hollywood

Los Angeles Police Department investigators identified a suspect wanted for a double murder in Hollywood on June 16 as Marvin Francell Williams, 32.

Williams is wanted for allegedly murdering Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue. Detectives said Williams and Campbell had been in a dating relationship and the crime appears to have been domestic violence.

Police received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m. on June 16 about shots fired on Carlos Avenue near Gower Street. Officers found the two victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said Campbell was a Hollywood resident who lived in the area where the shooting occurred. Officers located two children belonging to Campbell in a parked vehicle near the homicide scene. Det. Sean Kinchla, with the LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Unit, declined to provide specific details about the relationship between the suspect and victims, and the motive, citing the ongoing investigation.

“We are moving slowly on this one. We are being very strategic with the information,” Kinchla said. “Our fugitive [apprehension team is] actively working to find him.”

Williams, a Compton resident, is described as Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his neck.

Police said Williams was last seen heading north on Vista Del Mar Avenue, which runs between Carlos and Yucca avenues just south of the Hollywood (101) Freeway. Anyone with information about the homicides is urged to call the LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Unit at (213)382-9470. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s 24-hour hotline at (877)LAPD247.