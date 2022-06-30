Suspect in custody for murder near Argyle and Selma

A man from La Puente is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed a male victim on June 22 in Hollywood.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division received a call around 7 p.m. about shots fired near Argyle and Selma avenues. The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim, who was in a vehicle. The victim attempted to drive away but crashed into a parked car.

Officers found the victim slumped behind the wheel of his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victim as Antonio Washington, 30, of Providence Village, Texas.

Detectives with the West Bureau Homicide Unit investigated the case and identified Mario David Ramirez, 27, as the suspected gunman. Police secured an arrest warrant and Ramirez was taken into custody at approximately 7:55 p.m. on June 23 in the city of La Puente.

West Bureau Homicide Unit detectives declined to provide information about the motive, other than the murder stemmed from a dispute. Ramirez is being held on $2.03 million bail and is next expected to appear in court on Aug 9.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (213)382-9470. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.