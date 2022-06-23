Learn to speak Japanese with Japan Foundation Los Angeles during a virtual program on Thursday, June 30, from 7-8:30 p.m. Participants will learn to speak the Kansai dialect, which is spoken in the central and western area of Japan, incuding Osaka and surrounding prefectures. Kazumi Matsui will lead the course. Admission is free but reservations are required. events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ej7u5soe5491a7d8&oseq=&c=&ch=.