June 23, 2022

Speak Japanese

Learn to speak Japanese with Japan Foundation Los Angeles during a virtual program on Thursday, June 30, from 7-8:30 p.m. Participants will learn to speak the Kansai dialect, which is spoken in the central and western area of Japan, incuding Osaka and surrounding prefectures. Kazumi Matsui will lead the course. Admission is free but reservations are required. events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ej7u5soe5491a7d8&oseq=&c=&ch=.





Previous Post
Crews keep momentum on subway project
Next Post
WeHo Chamber




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize