Enjoy “She Is History,” a show about women who make and made history on Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m. at Theatre West. The solo performance by Dina Morrone spotlights famous women including Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Mary Wollstonecraft, Sojourner Truth, Bella Abzug, Pat Schroeder, Katie Couric, Malala Yousafzai, Eleanor Roosevelt, Golda Meir and Hillary Clinton. Advance admission is $35; $40 at the door. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977, theatrewest.org.