Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum presents adaptations of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” opening on Saturday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m., and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” opening on Sunday, June 12, at 3:30 p.m. The productions will run in repertory through Oct. 2. “The Merry Wives of Windsor” is reset in 1950s small-town America during a nascent period of second-wave feminism. It features a score of 1950s rock music. “The Merry Wives of Windsor” is Theatricum Botanicum’s signature production. The stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare and fairies make magical mischief. Adult admission starts at $26. Showtimes vary; see schedule. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. (310)455-3723, theatricum.com.