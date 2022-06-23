Revive gives audiences an immersive affair

Redbird | Vibiana and San Francisco-based circus Vau de Vire will present Revive, a unique and immersive dining and performance experience featuring an all-star cast comprised of 40+ circus performers, musicians, dancers and characters, with shows twice daily Thursday-Sunday, through July 24, at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles.

Revive promises to inspire, rejuvenate, invigorate and awaken the senses. The visual spectacle, culinary indulgences from Chef Neal Fraser, inspiring musical score and immersive and lavish environment will leave guests feeling as if they’ve been an integral part of a feel-good movement that transcends any dining, theater or nightlife experience.

Upon arrival, guests will be treated to a reception in the Vibiana Courtyard where they’ll indulge in an array of curated delicacies and libations within a gallery of living art and era-centric live music. Rejuvenation stations throughout the courtyard offer cure-all tinctures, while performers and creatively adorned guests complete the enchanted wonderland. Once Vibiana’s doors open, guests will step into an opulent past where all are VIPs, dining upon the performance stages, immersed in a projection-mapped environment for their remaining four courses of decadence — all suffused with original music performed live by the band Angelo Moore (Fishbone) and the Missing Links, along with special guests.

“Our goal in creating the Revive experience is to blend a unique mix of world-class talent, tech and architecture to inspire a sensory revival for each of our guests, all built on a foundation of extraordinary cuisine,” Mike Gaines, Vau de Vire co-founder and creative director, said. “After two years of unprecedented seclusion, insanity and division, we’re hoping to play a part in the restoration of hope and enthusiasm. Sharing a phenomenal feast in a beautiful, intimately immersive environment seasoned with amazing performing artists and supported by the best visual and audio tech available – that’s our theatrical approach to celebrating life and positive momentum. And there’s no one we’d rather do that with than Neal and Amy Knoll Fraser and their team at Redbird and Vibiana.”

“Amy and I have been exploring the possibility of hosting an immersive sensorial event at Vibiana for quite some time,” Fraser said. “This collaboration with Vau de Vire is just what we’ve been searching for. We are thrilled to activate the space in this way.”

Event tickets are on sale now for $250 per guest at vibiana.com/stories/revive-immersive via Fever LA.