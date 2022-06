As leaders from North, Central and South America visit Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas, Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is celebrating with a special hot dog available through June 11.

The ninth Summit of the Americas marks only the second time the United States has hosted the event since 1994, when the inaugural summit was held in Miami. Richard Pink, who operates the stand with his wife Gloria and sister Beverly Pink-Wolfe, said he hopes people attending the summit stop by for a special treat. The Summit of the Americas Hot Dog is $12.50 and includes a 12-inch jalapeno dog topped with three slices of bacon, sauteed peppers, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, ketchup and jalapeno slices. Pink said he included a lot of toppings to celebrate the diversity of the summit.

“I wanted to represent all of the different countries coming so I knew we needed a lot of flavors and tastes,” he added. “It’s a proud moment for our city. It celebrates that Los Angeles was selected, out of all the cities in the Americas, to be the place for this historic summit. Pink’s wants to celebrate everyone coming together in L.A.”

The Summit of the Americas runs through June 10. Events are occurring downtown at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Pink said he will keep the special hot dog on the menu until the day after the summit for those who remain in Los Angeles. A banner hanging on the front of the stand proclaims, “Pink’s Welcomes Summit of the Americas!!!”

“We are hoping, as they drive around and see L.A., they see that we are so appreciative of the summit occurring in our city,” Pink said. “I want people to see how hospitable our city is and how friendly it is. It’s something to be proud of.”

Pinks is located at 709 N. La Brea Ave. For information, visit pinkshollywood.com.