The Hammer Museum presents “Protecting the Amazon Rainforest: Averting the Ecological Tipping Point” on Thursday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Co-presented with Artists for Amazonia, the event is part of the museum’s “Conversations” series whereby Indigenous leaders and artists discuss the global significance of the Amazon’s ecology by high­lighting how California’s oil imports affect the future of the rainforest. Leaders will also call for 80% of the Amazon to be permanently protected by 2025 and will present the Amazon Sacred Headwaters Initiative, which seeks to protect the most biodiverse ecosystems in the world.

Admission is free. The Hammer Museum is located at 10899 Wilshire Blvd. For information, call (310)443-7000, or visit ham­mer.ucla.edu.