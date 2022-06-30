BroadStage presents “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party,” by Indian Ink Theatre Company, running from Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 24. Step into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan’s convenience store, where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows and the owner throws a party like no other. Food simmers on the stove and laughter abounds as strangers become friends in a joyous celebration of life. Showtimes vary; see schedule. Tickets start at $65. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. (310)434-3200, thebroadstage.org.