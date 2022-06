Artists MiaBella Chavez and Erick Rodriguez, from Inner City Arts, cut the ribbon on a new mural on June 5 at Rosewood Gardens Park in the Fairfax District.

The new mural was part of a beautification project led by the Mid City West Neighborhood Council in partnership with Inner City Arts, the Los Angeles Office of Community Beautification, Councilman Paul Koretz’s Office and Hackman Capital Partners, owner of Television City. For information, visit midcitywest.org.