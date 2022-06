The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is providing information about upcoming work on the Purple Line Extension subway project.

Construction is occurring at many locations along the tunnel alignment in the Miracle Mile, Beverly Hills, Century City and Westwood. Crews are installing track in sections of the tunnels. Once the rail is installed, concrete is poured along the bottom of the passage to set concrete support blocks. Ultrasonic waves are sent through the tracks to ensure there are no flaws in the rails.

At Wilshire/La Brea, resurfacing work is occurring on weekends along Wilshire Boulevard between Highland La Brea avenues. Wilshire Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday each weekend through July 11, excluding Fourth of July weekend. The work began near Wilshire Boulevard and Highland Avenue and is progressing west toward La Brea Avenue.

Crews are also working at the future Wilshire/Fairfax subway station. The work is occurring underground on appendage structures adjacent to the main station and above ground at a K-rail work zone near the southwest corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Diego Way and Spaulding Avenue.

Eastbound Wilshire Boulevard may also be closed on weekends between Wilshire/La Cienega and Wilshire/Fairfax. Motorists will be detoured onto southbound La Cienega Boulevard and eastbound on Olympic Boulevard to avoid the closure. The directional closures will be implemented from 9 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday.

Near Wilshire/La Cienega, work continues at staging yards along Wilshire Boulevard for the future subway station. Wilshire Boulevard may be intermittently reduced to one or two lanes in each direction on weekdays between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards. Left turns from Wilshire Boulevard onto Gale Drive, and Wilshire Boulevard to South Tower Drive, are restricted.

Parking replacement is available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 8447 Wilshire Blvd. and 8350 Wilshire Blvd. The spaces replace metered parking on Wilshire Boulevard between La Cienega and San Vicente boulevards. The first hour of parking is free by mentioning Metro when entering the structure.

Ground improvement work in preparation for the construction of cross passage tunnels has begun near Wilshire/Rodeo. Fourteen locations along the tunnel alignment in the area will require lane and sidewalk closures. Notices detailing closures at each location will be provided prior to the start of work. The lane closures are anticipated on Wilshire Boulevard between El Camino and Crescent drives.

At the future Century City/Constellation subway station, crews are working underground and conducting utility work. Southbound Avenue of the Stars will be reduced to one lane in each direction through September. Constellation Boulevard will remain accessible, but left turns will be restricted from northbound Avenue of the Stars onto westbound Constellation Boulevard.

Through June 17, crews will be installing instrumentation in Westwood in preparation for subway construction. Work zones will require temporary lane reductions and intermittent parking restrictions. The work will occur Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. near Ashton and Westholme avenues, and Kinnard and Pandora avenues.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.