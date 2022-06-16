Mary Chapin Carpenter will perform on Monday, June 20, at 8 p.m. at the Ford Theatres. Carpenter’s most recent studio album, “The Dirt and the Stars” (2020), travels through pain and self-illumination before arriving at joy, discovery and the rewards of self-knowledge. L.A. singer-songwriter John Craigie opens the evening with soul, folk and music from the American songbook. Tickets start at $50. 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East. theford.com.