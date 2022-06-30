Man sought for stealing watches from store

Wilshire Division detectives are searching for a lone male suspect who smashed a glass case and stole four luxury watches on June 27 at Double RL, a Ralph Lauren-brand store at 8150 Melrose Ave.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m., said Lt. Gus Barrientos, with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division. A male suspect entered the store and used a blunt object to smash a glass counter, he said. The man stole three Rolex watches and one Omega watch with a combined value of $55,000-$58,000, Barrientos said. The suspect ran out of the store and fled in a white Mercedes SUV that was parked nearby. No injuries were reported.

Barrientos said police recovered security camera video inside the store and are canvassing the neighborhood for other cameras that may have captured footage of the suspect and vehicle. He said there have been previous robberies targeting people wearing luxury watches and jewelry in the Melrose area, but there have been no recent trends of smash and grab burglaries and thefts. He encouraged store owners to install and maintain security cameras, which he called invaluable for solving crimes. Barrientos added that extra patrols and other resources are being deployed daily to the Melrose area.

The suspect was described as Black, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to call Wilshire Division detectives at (213)922-8205. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.