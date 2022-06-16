Los Angeles Choreographers and Dancers presents “2 Years of this time without end…,” a program from Louise Reichlin and Dancers running from Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, at Ivy Substation in Culver City. The program includes all six reimagined dances from the critically-acclaimed “Urban and Tribal Dances,” as well as “Brandenburg” from Tap Dance Widows Club and “Reboot! Reboot!” Showtime is 7 p.m. on June 17, 2 p.m. on June 18-19. Tickets are $25. 9070 Venice Blvd. (213)458-3066, 2-years.eventbrite.com.