Los Angeles Filmforum is holding “Actual/Virtual Realities: Harun Farocki’s Parallel & Related Visions” on Sunday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. at 2220 Arts + Archives. In his groundbreaking four-part work “Parallel,” Farocki explores the realm of video game design, particularly in its conception and creation of virtual worlds. With his probing, philosophical perspective, Farocki reveals and ponders the many ways in which designed environments connect to or depart from an individual and collective understanding of the world. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $8 for students and seniors. 2220 W. Beverly Blvd. link.dice.fm/Bfaec2014759.