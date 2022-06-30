Latin Sounds at LACMA

The Latin Sounds series returns to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, July 2, at 7 p.m. with a performance by the Echo Park Project with special guest Ric Salinas, co-founder of the comedy group Culture Clash. The Echo Park Project was founded in 2006 by Brooklyn percussionist Carlo Lopez, who sought to recreate the legendary salsa style of New York City in Southern California. The group performs original material and 1970s cover tunes. The Latin Sounds series is presented on Saturdays at 7 p.m. through Sept. 3 in Hancock Park, the open greenspace at LACMA. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.