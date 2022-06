Join the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for “Classical Around Town With the ABC+ Ensemble” on Sunday, June 12, from 2-3 p.m. The concert will be held in Hancock Park, a greenspace surrounding the museum. The performance will feature a string quartet of BIPOC musicians performing family-friendly music. A Q&A session follows the concert. The informal and intimate presentation is geared toward families and fans of classical music. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.