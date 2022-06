Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, joined by LAUSD leaders and philanthropic partners, kicked off the city’s summer opportunities for young Angelenos on May 27, including Summer Night Lights, summer camps, paid internships and an extensive Play LA sports calendar.

“Summer is a time for learning, growing and playing, and in Los Angeles, we’re committed to pro­viding those opportunities to our children and young people,” Garcetti said. “The city has some­thing to offer for everyone, from sports and arts programming to the chance to earn a paycheck while building the skills to kick-start a career.”

The online platform Earn Learn Play connects young people with hundreds of city recreational, edu­cational and paid internship pro­grams throughout multiple city departments, as well as the mayor’s office. The Youth Development, Recreation and Parks, Community Investment for Families, Cultural Affairs, and Economic and Workforce Development depart­ments are offering summer pro­gramming, along with the L.A. Zoo, LAUSD and Los Angeles Public Library’s 73 branches.

The Mayor’s Office of Gang Reduction and Youth Development is launching the 15th season of Summer Night Lights on July 13. SNL will offer free meals, activi­ties, sports and resources for fami­lies at park sites around the city. Additionally, GRYD is partnering with L.A. County’s Department of Public Health to deploy COVID-19 vaccination clinics at some sites.

The LAUSD has opened regis­tration for summer school in nearly 600 sites throughout the city, including in-person instruction. To keep students engaged with their school community throughout the summer, LAUSD has made sum­mer school available for all current students from transitional kinder­garten through 12th grade. For the second year, the LAUSD is offering pre-K summer opportunities for L.A.’s youngest learners in select communities throughout the dis­trict. For information, visit sum­merschool.lausd.net.

“Los Angeles Unified families, it’s time for a summer of learning,” LAUSD superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “We are excited to offer a robust summer school pro­gram for all students, which includes literacy, math, science and more for TK-8th grade students and credit-earning opportunities for high school students. We are offer­ing popular classes in animation, arts and crafts, creative writing, music, STEM and STEAM, film­making, world languages and more. There’s something for everyone.”

The city’s summer programming will also include classes, work­shops, sports, clubs and internships throughout different city depart­ments. Philanthropic and communi­ty partners are supporting the pro­grams, including the Ballmer Group, which is providing more than $9 million in funding, the Eli & Edythe Broad Foundation and Great Public Schools Now.

For information, visit earnlearn­play.lacity.org.