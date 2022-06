Enjoy Debbie Wileman in “Happy 100th Birthday Judy Garland!” on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at the Catalina Jazz Club. Wileman will launch her debut album and tour at the concerts. Titled “I’m Still Here,” the album features many of Garland’s classics as well as contemporary hits. Showtimes are 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50. 6725 W. Sunset Blvd. catalinajazzclub.com.