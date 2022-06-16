Japanese meditation

-
Japan Foundation Los Angeles is holding a virtual installment of its Meditation with Japanese Singing Bowl on Wednesday, June 22, at 12:30 p.m. via JFLA’s Facebook Live channel. The singing bowl combines the healing qualities of the Tibetan singing bowl and the Japanese traditional singing bowl. Relax and feel stress dissipate as the sounds lead to a meditative state. facebook.com/jflalc.
