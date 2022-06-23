American Jewish University presents a screening of the Israeli film “Greener Pastures” on Sunday, June 26, at 7 p.m. in the Sperber Community Library. When a retired senior is forced into a nursing facility, he must find a way back to his beloved family home. After love, cannabis and crime come into play, will he be willing to risk it all? The movie will be shown in Hebrew with English subtitles. 15600 Mulholland Drive. aju.edu.