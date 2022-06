The 94 graduates in Immaculate Heart’s class of 2022 gathered on the Hollywood Bowl stage on May 31 for the high school’s 116th com­mencement. The ceremony marked a milestone for the graduating seniors as they received their diplo­mas and celebrated their achieve­ments in front of cheering families, friends and faculty.

The evening ceremony also served as a welcomed return to a normal graduation for Immaculate Heart High School following the pandemic. For the first time in three years, the school’s seniors were able to stand together and sing as a group on stage.

Seizing the significance of the moment, the class of 2022 opened the ceremony by singing “Time After Time” as a testimonial to the bonds they formed during their time at Immaculate Heart. They later performed the song “Dreams” and ended the commencement with the traditional singing of Immaculate Heart’s alma mater – joined by alumnae standing and singing in the audience.

Class speaker Abigail Chang addressed the perseverance of her classmates, who spent a year-and-a-half of their high school experi­ence participating in online classes from home.

“If there’s anything this pandem­ic has taught us, it’s that separation is no hindrance to unity,” Chang said. “No matter the path we choose to take, we will remain unit­ed by the ardor of our great hearts and right consciences. We began as strangers but are leaving as family. Our hearts have, and will, continue to beat with power, beat with confi­dence and beat in synchrony, pumping us towards the same, brighter tomorrow.”

Commencement speaker Christine Knudsen, a former Immaculate Heart theology teacher and department chair for 31 years, praised the graduates for their com­mitment to each other and social justice. She also encouraged them to find beauty in the world despite hardships.

“Become wise from your own painful experiences, stay in touch with your inner light, the divine presence that is always within you,” Knudsen said. “Resolve to think outside the box of conven­tional ideas and the status quo to new, more compassionate ways of being and acting in the world.”

Joining Knudsen on stage were Immaculate Heart’s new theology chair, Maria Pollia, who offered the commencement’s invocation; IHHS Principal Naemah Morris, who conferred the diplomas; and Immaculate Heart President Maureen Diekmann, who expressed gratitude to the graduat­ing class and attendees.

Immaculate Heart is located at 5515 Franklin Ave. For informa­tion, visit immaculateheart.org.