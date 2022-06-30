June 30, 2022

Holocaust survivor talk

Join Holocaust Museum L.A. for “Shanghai Survivor Talk: Laurence Tribe,” a virtual program on Thursday, July 7, at 11 a.m. Born to Russian Jewish refugees in Shanghai, China, Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe was less than 4 years old when his father was liberated at a Japanese prison camp by the U.S. Military. Tribe will discuss how his early life as the child of refugees in war-torn Shanghai, persecuted because of their identity, shaped his distinguished career. Admission is free but reservations are required. 31418.blackbaudhosting.com/31418/Shanghai-Survivor-Talk-Laurence-Tribe.





Previous Post
‘Mrs. Krishnan’s Party’
Next Post
Fourth of July at the Hollywood Bowl




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize