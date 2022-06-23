The Grammy Museum, the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and MusiCares are holding a curated panel titled “Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together” on Saturday, June 25, at 3 p.m. The discussion, which is being held in observance of Black Music Month, will be moderated by Nick Cannon and will include panelists Adrian Miller, of XYION; Claudette Robinson, of the Miracles; Michael “Blue” Williams, from Family Tree Services; and recording artist Dawn Richard. Admission is free but reservations are required. 800 W. Olympic Blvd. universe.com/events/hip-hop-mental-health-facing-the-stigma-together-tickets-GHKW60.