Garry Marshall Theatre benefit

Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Porter will join Broadway director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell for a one-night only fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit Garry Marshall Theatre on Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. Titled “Full Out! An Evening with Tony-winner Jerry Mitchell,” the show also features Marissa Jaret Winokur, Jackie Seiden and Sabrina Sloan. Garry Marshall Theatre producer Joseph Leo Bwarie will host the event, which also includes a reception in the theater courtyard. Tickets start at $150. 4252 W. Riverside Drive. garrymarshalltheatre.org/full-out-an-evening-with-jerry-mitchell.