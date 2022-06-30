Independent Shakespeare Co. welcomes the return of the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival running from Saturday, July 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Dell in Griffith Park, at the top of the Old Zoo near the intersection of Crystal Springs Drive and Griffith Park Drive. The full summer season returns following virtual programming in 2020 and a shortened season in 2021. The festival starts on July 2 with “Knight of the Burning Pestle” by Francis Beaumont, and continues with “Macbeth” by Shakespeare beginning on Aug. 6. Showtimes are 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Registration is required; walk ups will not be accommodated. iscla.org.