Fourth of July at the Hollywood Bowl

The July 4th Fireworks Spectacular returns to the Hollywood Bowl with Steve Martin and Martin Short on Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Thomas Wilkins and the Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform a program of patriotic music and favorites along with Martin and Short, Jeff Babko and the Steep Mountain Rangers. The concerts will be followed by fireworks at the Hollywood Bowl each night. Tickets start at $30. 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com.