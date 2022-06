After two years of a virtual pro­gram, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is bringing a refreshed onsite experience to its vis­itors with this season’s NHM First Fridays: From Seeds to Psychedelics, featuring live music, eclectic DJs, thought-provoking dis­cussions and signature cocktails.

This year, First Fridays returns to the roots of well-being, reawakened with new ideas drawn from ancient ways. From foraging to fungi, seeds to psychedelics and all things plant-based, this season will look at how scientists, activists and artists are uti­lizing the power of plants and fungi to save us.

On Friday, June 3, visitors can groove to an outdoor set by DJ Nico Craig. Then, in the Museum’s iconic North American Mammal Hall, peo­ple can listen in on Seed Sovereignty, a discussion about the meaning and importance of seed sovereignty to Indigenous commu­nities, moderated by Dr. Yewande Pearse, a neuroscientist and science communicator.

The program will also show how rematriation can provide healing and hope for future generations, and how a movement for the rights to save, breed and exchange seeds can be a model for sustainability and preser­vation. Pearse will be joined by Rowen White, seed keeper/farmer from the Mohawk community of Akwesasne, educational director for Sierra Seeds, and founder of Indigenous Seed Keeper Network.

After the discussion, the fun will continue at the outdoor main stage with the pop tunes from Claud and opener Alix Page. Food and drinks will be available in the nature gar­dens and guests will be able to explore the museum after-hours.

This event is free for members and $20 for the public, with advanced reservations recommended. Online reservations are available now. For more information and to RSVP, visit nhm.org/firstfridays.