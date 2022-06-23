Film offers interstellar look at asteroids

The California Science Center presents special screenings of the new IMAX film “Asteroid Hunters 3D,” which opens on Sunday, June 26.

Narrated by Daisy Ridley, the film takes audiences on an adventure into deep space for a fascinating look at asteroids, their cosmic origins and the potential threat they pose to Earth. Meet asteroid scientists and discover the cutting-edge tools and techniques they use to detect and track asteroids, and the technology that may someday protect the planet.

The effects of an asteroid impact could be catastrophic, and while the current probability of such an event occurring is low, the potential consequences make the study of asteroids an incredibly important area of scientific research. Witness the latest in planetary defense and how science, ingenuity and determination combine to explore and prevent a potentially astronomical disaster.

The California Science Center is located at 700 Exposition Park Drive. For information, visit californiasciencecenter.org.