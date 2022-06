East West Players, the nation’s longest-running Asian American theater and the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, presents “Interstate,” an Asian-American pop-rock poetry musical running from Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 26, at the David Henry Hwang Theatre, downtown. The production follows Dash, a transgender spoken word performer who becomes internet-famous along with his best friend Adrian, a lesbian singer-songwriter. It is a touching story about how two transgender people at different stages of their journey navigate love, family, masculinity and finding a community in the era of social media. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday (some Thursdays); 2 p.m., Saturday; and 5 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $39. 120 Judge John Aiso St. (213)625-7000, eastwestplayers.org.