Enjoy “DRAG: The Musical Live” on Friday, June 10, from 8-9:30 p.m. at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood. The show includes songs from the “DRAG: The Musical” soundtrack. The event features an after party and meet and greet session with the cast. General admission is $59.99 6356 Hollywood Blvd., Second Floor. (213)667-4233, bourbonroomhollywood.com.