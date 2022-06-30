Defendant in City Hall bribery case convicted of charges

Federal authorities announced that a real estate developer and one of his companies were found guilty by a jury on June 27 of federal criminal charges for providing $500,000 in cash to then-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar, 14th District, and his special assistant. The jury found the funds were given to the councilman and his aide in exchange for their help in resolving a labor organization’s appeal of their downtown Los Angeles development project.

Dae Yong Lee, also known as David Lee, 57, of Bel Air, and 940 Hill LLC, a Lee-controlled company, were found guilty of one count of honest services wire fraud, one count of bribery and one count of falsification of records in federal investigations.

According to evidence presented at trial, commercial real estate developer Lee was the majority owner of 940 Hill LLC and was planning to build a mixed-use development located at 940 S. Hill St. in downtown Los Angeles.

In August 2016, after a labor organization filed an appeal that prevented the project from progressing through the city’s approval process, Lee called Justin Jangwoo Kim, a fundraiser for Huizar, to request the councilman’s help with the appeal. At the time, Huizar was chairman of the city’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

In September 2016, George Esparza, then Huizar’s special assistant, informed Kim that Huizar would not help the 940 Hill project for free and would require a financial benefit, authorities said. In 2017, after several months of bribe negotiations, Lee provided $500,000 in cash to Kim to deliver to Huizar and Esparza.

United States District Judge John F. Walter scheduled a Sept. 19 sentencing hearing for Lee, who faces 50 years in federal prison. Lee’s company, 940 Hill LLC, faces a maximum fine of $1.5 million.

Kim pleaded guilty in June 2020 to a federal bribery offense. Esparza pleaded guilty in July 2020 to one count of racketeering conspiracy. Both men are cooperating with the investigation and are scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Huizar and former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan are scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 21, 2023, on federal charges alleging they conspired to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.