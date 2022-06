The Culinary Historians of Southern California is holding “The Kingdom of Rye: Russian Food and National Identity,” a lecture by Darra Goldstein on Saturday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Goldstein ex-plores Russian national identity and cuisine from the earliest times to the present. Admission is free but reservations are required. eventbrite.com/e/the-kingdom-of-rye-russian-food-and-national-identity-by-darra-goldstein-tickets-350903701417.