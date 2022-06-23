Crews keep momentum on subway project

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority expects to complete decking removal and street surface restoration work from June 24-27 on Wilshire Boulevard between Highland and La Brea avenues, and will begin installing permanent curbs and gutters on June 27. Wilshire Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday for the final weekend of street restoration work.

Crews will then create a work zone on the north side of Wilshire Boulevard between Mansfield and La Brea avenues that will be in place for approximately four months. Left turns from Wilshire Boulevard to Orange Drive and Sycamore Avenue will be restricted while the curb and gutter work is completed. Wilshire Boulevard will also be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Orange Drive and Detroit Street from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. for construction of the subway station entrance at Wilshire/La Brea.

Farther west, crews are working underground on appendage structures adjacent to the Wilshire/Fairfax station. A K-rail work zone at the southwest corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue will be in place at least through August. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Diego Way and Spaulding Avenue.

On June 25, Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at La Jolla Avenue for a K-rail enclosure that will be installed on the west side of the intersection. The work area supports construction of a cross passage between the two subway tunnels under Wilshire Boulevard. The lane configuration is anticipated to be in place for two years. Eastbound left turns from Wilshire Boulevard to northbound La Jolla Avenue will be restricted.

At Wilshire/La Cienega, work is occurring in construction staging yards. Wilshire Boulevard may be intermittently reduced to one or two lanes in each direction on weekdays between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards. Left turns from Wilshire Boulevard onto Gale Drive, and Wilshire Boulevard to South Tower Drive, are restricted.

Near Wilshire/Rodeo, ground improvement work is progressing along the tunnel alignment in preparation for the construction of cross passage tunnels underneath the roadway. Fourteen cross passages will be built along the tunnel alignment in Beverly Hills. Work began on June 20 along Lasky Drive and Charleville Boulevard and is anticipated to take approximately 2-4 weeks. Work hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, but closures in the area will remain in place 24 hours.

Crews are working underground and conducting utility work at the future Century City/Constellation subway station. Southbound Avenue of the Stars will be reduced to one lane in each direction through September. Constellation Boulevard will remain accessible, but left turns will be restricted from northbound Avenue of the Stars onto westbound Constellation Boulevard.

Near the future West-wood/UCLA station, crews will be working in the intersection of Gayley Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard from June 24-July 1. Lanes on Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced between Gayley Avenue and Westwood Boulevard. Gayley Avenue may also experience lane reductions at Wilshire Boulevard.

Metro is planning its next lunchtim webinar on Purple Line Extension project updates on Wednesday, July 6, from noon-1 p.m., via Zoom. To participate, visit zoom.us/j/96626476708 and use the meeting ID: 966 2647 6708. To listen by phone, call (669)900-9128.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.