Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin on June 6 released “LGBTQ+ Pride, Progress and Perseverance,” an interactive, digital story map that explores the history of L.A.’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning/queer community.

It also lays out the challenges posed by the disturbing rise in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in 30 U.S. states, including Florida and Texas. In addition, the map highlights L.A.-area resources for LGBTQ+ people at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, including housing, mental health and addiction services.

“Across the nation, the LGBTQ+ community is facing increasingly heated attacks and renewed challenges,” said Galperin, the first openly gay citywide elected official in Los Angeles. “The devastation of COVID-19 and current spike in inflation has hit LGBTQ+ people especially hard, leaving too many without access to food, housing and other basic needs. As we celebrate Pride and honor our community’s historic victories, we must also reaffirm our commitment to equity and work to achieve safety, security and opportunity for all.”

The map showcases the rich and often overlooked history of L.A.’s queer and trans communities, allowing residents to explore landmarks, such as the Las Memorias AIDS Monument in Lincoln Heights and the Black Cat in Silver Lake.

As anti-LGBTQ+ legislation permeates school districts and state legislatures, the map outlines the unique political challenges facing the community in the struggle for fair and equitable treatment.

The last section of the story map identifies resources available locally and nationally, including a map of resources for youth experiencing homelessness. LGBTQ+ people are disproportionately represented in the local homeless population and face numerous systemic inequities, Galperin said. The controller’s map includes housing, educational, nutritional and social service resources as well.

“LGBTQ+ Pride, Progress and Perseverance” can be viewed at lacontroller.org/data-stories-and-maps/lgbtq-pride-progress-and-perseverance/.