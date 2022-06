The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance hits the streets of Beverly Hills Sunday, June 19, for its 27th year. The free car show puts some of the world’s most prestigious cars in front of the designer shops on historic Rodeo Drive. Rolls-Royce is the featured class motor car this year, and there will be both a stationary concours-style show and a moving car rally, taking cars through the city streets courtesy of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The best viewing area for the rally will be along Beverly Drive between Sunset Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard, with participation limited to registered vehicles only.

“The Father’s Day Concours d’Elegance is my favorite way to kick off summer in Beverly Hills,” said Mayor Lili Bosse. “The incredible car rally through the beautiful streets of Beverly Hills and car show on Rodeo Drive is a community tradition and, now more than ever, we are ready to celebrate together.”

Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance welcomes car owners to submit cars for consideration at rodeodrive-bh.com/the-beverly-hills-tour-delegance-2022. The concours will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Rodeo Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. For information, visit rodeodrive-bh.com.