Classical fellowship deadline extended

The application deadline for the inaugural Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music has been extended, with submissions now due Sunday, July 10, at 11:59 p.m.

This program will support an emerging classical pianist or strings musician during the transition from formal education and training to the professional world. The fellow will have an inside look at how classical music is programmed and the essential role of philanthropic support and community outreach. In addition to receiving a $15,000 fellowship award, the Grauman Fellow will receive mentorship from The Wallis, including live performance opportunities, guidance related to successful auditioning, ongoing support in implementing a community outreach project and the chance to meet with and learn from leading artists.

To apply and for information, visit thewallis.org/Grauman?utm_ source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=DedicatedGraumanFellowship&utm_content=version_A.